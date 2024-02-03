‘Pawn Stars’ Harrison Family Launches Education Fund for Adam’s Son After Death

Nearly two weeks after Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison’s son Adam tragically passed away from a drug overdose, the Harrison family has established an education fund for his son.

The fund, which was established on GiftofCollege.com, is dedicated to Adam’s son Colton. TMZ reported that Adam’s ex-wife Jennifer established the fund to go towards Colton’s future educational endeavors. The Harrison family told the media outlet that the fund is the best way to make sure people’s goodwill and charitable efforts towards the family are put to the best use.

So far, the fund has raised $500.

Following Adam’s death, Pawn Stars leading man Rick spoke about the fentanyl crisis in the U.S. and how the situation needs to be taken more seriously. “Fentanyl turned my son into someone he wasn’t,” Harrison told Fox News Digital. “And that brought with it bad decisions and spending in jail.”

Fox News Digital reported that Adam was in jail for months before moving into a guesthouse in the Las Vegas area. He was discovered dead in the same guesthouse on Jan. 19.

‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Confirms His Son Adam Died From Fentanyl Overdose

Meanwhile, Pawn Stars star Rick Harrison confirmed that Adam passed away from fentanyl overdose.

“Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose,” he said. “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”

Fox News further reported that Adam was living in the guesthouse for two weeks before his death. A woman who lived in an RV between the main house and guesthouse shared with police that he “demonstrated” some alarmy behavior. This included barricading himself in the house.

The incident report also revealed, “His conversations were often lacking sound reasoning and mental clarity.”

Adam was last seen on Jan. 17. The person renting the main house grew concerned after he didn’t answer the door. She also said she received a message from him saying that he was sick and was quarantining. Two days later, she contacted the landlord, who went to the guesthouse and discovered Adam unresponsive.

Inside the guesthouse, authorities discovered two vitals of a “redacted substance” next to the mattress. They also found a “foil with an unknown pill, lighters, and narcotic paraphernalia straws.”

Adam was the second of the Pawn Stars leading man with his ex-wife Kim. Along with Adam, the former shared their eldest son, Corey. Although he didn’t appear on the show, Adam worked at the shop.