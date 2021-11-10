Why Paul Rudd And His Wife, Julie Yaeger, Are A Great Match

It’s hard not to love Paul Rudd—he’s a lovable guy. He’s funny, he’s talented, he never seems to age, and he’s down to earth. With so much to admire, it’s no surprise that one of Rudd’s biggest fans is, of course, his wife—writer and producer, Julie Yaeger. You might not have even known the Avengers: End Game star was married because Rudd leads a purposefully private life. However, their love story goes back to 1995. They’ve been a match made in heaven ever since and they have every intention of keeping it that way.

Paul Rudd And Julie Yaeger Met In 1995

So, how exactly did these two cutie pies? Well, Rudd had just become an instant star with the success of the movie Clueless back in 1995 and was eager to become so much more than a flash in the pan. Friends, including the director of the movie Amy Heckerling, suggested that Rudd move to New York and get himself a publicist.

After landing in the Big Apple, Rudd rushed his way to his publicist’s office with his luggage in tow. Since he was already running late for an audition, a woman working at the office offered to take his bags to where he’d be staying—that woman was Julie Yaeger. A few days passed and Rudd decided to go out on a limb and ask her to lunch since he didn’t know anyone in the city yet. The rest, folks, is history. Keeping their dating life extremely private, Rudd and Yaeger continued to date until they finally married in 2003.

They Have Two Children Together

Continuing to live their lives as discretely as possible, Rudd and Yaeger stayed out of the public eye, even as Rudd’s career flourished. However, it wasn’t long until they decided to start a family. The happy couple welcomed their first child, Jack Sullivan, into the world in 2006. They had a daughter named Darby in 2010.

It’s a rare sight to ever see the entire family out in public. Rudd and Yaeger try very hard to raise their children as “normal” as possible. However, the full clan made an appearance in 2015 when Rudd received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Paul And Julie Have Worked On Movies Together

Being the super compatible couple that they are, it’s no shock that the pair have actually worked on numerous movies together. One of their most collaborative works is a movie called Fun Mom Dinner starring Toni Collette and Molly Shannon. Yaeger actually wrote the screenplay (credited as Julie Rudd) while Rudd both produced and starred in the film.

Some other well-known films that they’ve combined forces on are This Is 40 with Leslie Mann and Melissa McCarthy and Knocked Up starring Seth Rogan and Katherine Heigl. In fact, their own lives became material for the hilarious comedy flicks. Judd Apatow, who wrote and produced both films, asked Rudd to record candid conversations that happened between him and his wife. Some of the hilarious conversations that ensued ended up being an inspiration for the movies.

In an interview with Jewish Journal, Rudd opened up about a scene in This Is 40 that shows a very…intimate…part of marriage when you’re getting older—it involves getting a closer look at a nether region.

“Sometimes in a real marriage, it’s about asking your wife to look at this and what does that look like? While it’s not traditionally romantic, I would say it’s arguably romantic in its intimacy. The idea that a couple can do that for each other is very romantic,” he said. “I also think that in a strange way, being able to fart in front of each other – that’s a very sweet gesture!”

They Keep Their Lives Private

With so much happening in their lives, avoiding the celebrity spotlight would seem hard to do. And yet, Rudd and Yaeger seem to have perfected their private way of life. You won’t find Rudd on social media, and if you track down Yaeger, it’s only her close friends and family who she connects with.

Rudd has done dozens of interviews over his successful career, and though he never reveals too much about the inner workings of his family or day-to-day life, it sounds like he likes to keep things as real and “normal” as possible—for his and his entire family’s sake. In the past, Rudd revealed that becoming a father has made him a more sensitive soul and it’s admirable to watch him and his wife lead lives with such love, integrity, and laughter.

And even though they lead quiet lives under the radar, Rudd and Yaeger are definitely setting “couple goals” for people everywhere. As if we needed another reason to love Paul Rudd!