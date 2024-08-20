Patrick Mahomes’ Younger Brother Shoots His Shot at Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole

Pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce went public with their relationship last year. And since they went public everything has been about the details of Travis and Taylor’s relationship.

This isn’t Travis’ first public relationship. Previously, he dated social media influencer Kayla Nicole. The two hooked up on Travis’ former reality show Catching Kelce. But Kayla is back on the market after she and Kelce called it quits.

And apparently, Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is interested in courting her…

Jackson Mahomes Shoots His Shot At Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole

Kayla shared a stunning photo to her Instagram account and it has caught the attention of the Chiefs star’s brother.

“You ate with this fit, very demure,” he commented under the photo.

Kayla Nicole Shares Downside of Dog Ownership

Travis and Kayla officially called it quits in 2020. However, she still does maintain one piece of the relationship. That being the dog that she and Kelce parented together. Recently she gave fans a look into single [dog] motherhood. After he had an accident in her apartment.

“I woke up to not one, not two, not three, five piles of shit in my house, liquid diarrhea blood in the stool. You know what’s that good for a $1000 bad bill? It’s like, do I have kids, or do I not have kids? Am I a single mother?” she said in the Instagram caption.

“I am not on the edge of a mental breakdown. No, I don’t care. They defecated on my brand-new rug. I am fine, absolutely fine.”

Kayla has been vocal about Travis’ new relationship. She said that since she went public with the pop music star, she has had to scale back on her social media presence.

“I turned off my comments recently. You can’t DM me anymore… because people just talk crazy and I’ve had enough,” Nicole said.

“I’m exhausted, I’m tired. It’s a new year and, to be honest, it’s the same me. So for it to be a new me, I need to do some new things. So that starts with just protecting my peace,” she continued. “You’re not just gonna talk to me any kind of way; you’re not saying anything else to me. You can talk to a black hole — comments off.”