The Mahomes family is growing yet again. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced they’re expecting their fourth child.

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The couple made the announcement via Instagram.

“Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍,” Brittany captioned the post.

The pictures feature the couple and their three children, daughters Sterling and Golden, and their son Bronze. They appear to be on a beach vacation.

Friends and family alike flooded the comment section with excitement and offers of congratulations.

“LFG! Congratulations to you and your beautiful family 😍,” Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warrior Steph Curry wrote.

Both the NFL and the Chiefs commented, offering congratulations.

“I cannot wait!! Congratulations love yall ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Patrick’s mom Randi commented. His brother Jackson also commented, writing “Woohoooo! Uncle jack cant wait.” Patrick Mahomes Sr. also commented, adding “Pat Pat can’t wait😍.”

“Pat trying to break every record a QB has. Going after Phillip Rivers record for kids rn 🤣 congrats yall that’s so exciting and such a blessing!” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “This means we are going to the SB because I think every time she has been pregnant we have gone and won 😊”

The official Instagram for the Kansas City Current soccer team, of which Brittany is a co-owner, also commented, writing “Oh my goodness congratulations y’all 🥹🩵.”