Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce’s Outing After Kansas City Shooting Sparks Heated Debate

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have started a heated debate online after the Kansas City Chiefs players went out following a deadly shooting.

Both Mahomes and Kelce stuck with their original plans of having a get-together with other players on the team. Earlier that day, a shooting took place during the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade, injuring 20 and killing one.

Mahome and Kelce went to the Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar in Kansas City. Mahomes had the idea to rent out the establishment. Several police officers attended to help with maintaining security.

TMZ wrote about the party between the Kansas City Chiefs, criticizing the players for attending. The outlet argued that they should have canceled out of respect for the deceased and injured.

However, the story created a heated debate online. Some agreed with TMZ, slamming Kelce for his involvement. One wrote, “Basically they didn’t give 2 s–ts.”

However, the players also had several supporters as well. One wrote, “They were hungry after all the chaos. Playas’ gotta eat.” Another commented, “They supposed to bunker inside their homes and do nothing?” Yet another commented, “Were they supposed to go home and cancel their plans?”

One person questioned the atmosphere of the party, writing, “How do any of you even know the atmosphere inside their private event? It is entirely possible that while planned as a party (may have just been a private dinner) they were also decompressing with their friends and family after the tragedy.”

Travis Kelce Shares Support for Victims

Following the aftermath of the shooting, Kelce took to X to condemn the tragedy and share support for the victims. “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” he wrote on X. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

Similarly, Mahomes also shared, “Praying for Kansas City.”

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu also offered his support for those affected. He said, “Prayer for those affected at today’s parade. A time of celebration ends in tragedy. When are we going to fix these gun laws? How many more people have to die to say enough is enough? It’s too easy for the wrong people to obtain guns in America and that’s a FACT.”

The NFL issued a statement following the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency personnel.”