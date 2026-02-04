Patrick Mahomes Sr. Was Just Arrested Again

Patrick Mahomes Sr. is once again facing legal woes after he was arrested in Texas for an alleged probation violation.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman confirmed to KLTV that Mahomes Sr. was booked into the Smith County Jail on Feb. 3. Court documents, obtained by TMZ, revealed his alcohol ankle monitor allegedly delivered a high reading on Jan. 1. He took two urine test analyses on Jan. 5 and Jan. 9, with both coming back negative.

Multiple outlets reported that a motion was filed to revoke probation following the alleged violation. Mahomes Sr. can also contest the allegations. If found guilty of violating his probation, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

The probation stems from Mahomes Sr.’s third DWI arrest in February 2024. During that legal situation, the former baseball player was arrested in Tyler, Texas, after his blood alcohol content read 0.23. The arrest occurred just days after his son, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, won the Super Bowl.

Months later, he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He agreed to five years of probation and one year of “intense supervision.”

Patrick Mahomes Previously Opened Up About His Father’s DWI Arrest

While appearing on ESPN’s Chief Kingdom series last year, Patrick Mahomes spoke about his father’s DWI arrest days after he won the 2024 Super Bowl.

“It was during that Super Bowl. It became a story, and so, I had to answer questions about it,” he explained. “I think just knowing that it hurt me woke him up to know that, like, you can’t keep doing the same things.”

Mahomes Sr. responded to his son having to talk about his past legal woes. “For him to have to answer questions about me was probably the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever been through in my life.”

“I called him right after, and I told him,” the former baseball player stated. “I said, ‘I’m sorry that it’s taking away from your time and taking away from your focus'”

Mahomes Sr. further admitted that being “considered one of the best athletes in the world” gave him some privileges, which he seemingly took advantage of.

“Some of them you shouldn’t take,” he pointed out. And I took my fair share of them.”