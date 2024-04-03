Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Pat Sr. Formally Indicted on Felony Drunk Driving Charge

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been officially charged with a felony related to drunk driving after an incident in Texas. The incident took place a mere week before his son, Patrick Mahomes, guided the Kansas City Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl victories.

The 53-year-old Mahomes Sr. was apprehended for suspected DWI on February 3rd. He was detained at Smith County Jail, according to court documentation. On March 28, court records from Smith County revealed that the ex-MLB player faced indictment for the felony charge of “Driving While Intoxicated” for a third or subsequent offense.

Mahomes Sr. has encountered two previous charges for driving while intoxicated. As reported by Bleacher Report, he faced charges of public intoxication in 2016 during a game between TCU and Texas Tech, his son’s alma mater. Additionally, he was charged with a DWI offense in 2018. He pleaded guilty and subsequently served a 40-day sentence in a county jail, as per Bleacher Report.

Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s Love of Baseball Was Passed Down to His Son

Mahomes Sr. has two sons, Patrick (28) and Jackson Mahomes, with his ex-wife Randi Martin. Additionally, he is the father of Zoe Mahomes, his daughter from a relationship with Anika Cooper after separating from Martin.

Mahomes Sr. was a Major League Baseball pitcher from 1992 to 2003. He showcased his talent with the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The arrest on February 3 occurred merely a week before Patrick and the Chiefs secured their second consecutive Super Bowl victory. This win in 2024 marked the quarterback’s third NFL championship within a span of five years.

Mahomes Sr. also achieved a place in the prestigious Sioux Falls Canaries Hall of Fame. Furthermore, he currently hosts The Big Mahomes Show. It’s a weekly podcast that offers an insightful look into professional sports. They cover a wide array of sports topics, as described on the series’ Instagram page.

During his 11-season MLB career, Mahomes Sr. achieved a 5.34 ERA, predominantly serving as a reliever. Mahomes Jr. has inherited his father’s love for baseball. Not only was he a standout high school player in Texas, but the current Super Bowl MVP also holds a stake in the Kansas City Royals. Additionally, Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s ex-Minnesota Twins teammate, LaTroy Hawkins, serves as the godfather to Patrick Mahomes Jr.