Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out Following Father’s DWI Arrest

Days after his father, Pat Sr., was arrested for DWI, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, speaks out about the situation.

As previously reported, Mahomes’ father was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 3, in Texas while intoxicated. This may be the third time or possibly even more he has been arrested for a DWI. He was previously arrested in 2019 and was sentenced to 40 days in jail. He served his jail time on weekends to fulfill the sentencing.

After his most recent arrest, Pat Sr. was held at Smith County Jail with a bail set at $10,000. It was reported that under the state of Texas, it’s possible that he may serve a prison sentence anywhere between two and 10 years.

Following his father’s recent arrest, Patrick Mahomes was asked about the incident. He told reporters that his father is “doing good” despite what happened. “It’s a family matter,” he pointed out as well.

“I don’t really want to get into it too much,” Mahomes explained. “But he’s doing good for whatever the situation is.”

The NFL player also said while it’s a family matter, he wants to keep it to the family. “And, that’s all I really have to say at this point,” he noted.

Despite the arrest, Patrick Mahomes’ father will still be allowed to travel to Las Vegas to watch his son play in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs Would ‘Put Our Stamp on NFL History’ With Win on Sunday

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes spoke about the Kansas City Chiefs going into back-to-back Super Bowls. He noted that the team would put a “stamp” on NFL history if they win Super Bowl LVIII.

“I don’t think I could have ever foreseen what was going to happen at the start of my career,” Mahomes pointed out. “You want to get to the Super Bowl. That’s your ultimate goal. And to be able to be in my fourth one. It truly is surreal and I just try to appreciate it every single time.”

Patrick Mahomes also said that he has been blessed to be in a lot of great organizations with a lot of great players around him. “So I just try to maximize those opportunities,” he continued.

Patrick Mahomes then spoke about possibly being at the same level as NFL great Tom Brady. “I’m not even close to halfway, so I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” he noted. “Your goal is to be the best player that you can be, and I know I’m blessed to be around a lot of great players. So right now it’s do whatever I can to beat a great 49ers team and try to get that third ring.”