Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Vision for ‘1587’ Restaurant With Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are arguably the best quarterback and tight end combo in the NFL. This past February they won their third Super Bowl together as teammates.

But the All-Pro tandem is looking to score big off the field as well. Kelce and Mahomes will open a new steakhouse in Kansas City. It will be called 1587, paying homage to their jersey numbers.

Patrick Mahomes Gushes About New Restaurant, 1587

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce haven’t just built a dynasty in Kansas City. They have also built a legacy as two of the most prominent names affiliated with the city.

Mahomes says that when he and Kelce curated their restaurant idea, they wanted to create a vibe that felt like home.

“So we’re going to make it a place where hopefully Kansas City can call it home, and that everybody can be there and really enjoy it,” he told FOX 4.

The star quarterback is looking to make a profit by marketing to patrons. But he also wants to enjoy the new spot. He hopes it can become a hangout for himself and fellow players after Chiefs games.

“Hopefully we can win some games at Arrowhead Stadium,” he said. “And then we can get to go over and have a few drinks and food with it. I’ve already seen the menu…a few of my favorites. Ketchup will be there.”

1587 Will Be an Affordable Dining Option

With any venture backed by Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, you can expect it to be anything but lackluster. The establishment will be two stories tall and 10,000 square feet.

In addition, the restaurant will boast a meat display and one of the biggest wine collections in Missouri. Mahomes said that his and Kelce’s goal was to bring something “special” to Kansas City.

The restaurant will have an upscale vibe. But Mahomes wants to make sure that it is something that everyone can enjoy. With his jersey number 15 being part of the inspiration for the restaurant, Patrick Mahomes says that SOME menu items will be $15.

“I’m sure there will be some things on there that will be $15,” he said.

“All honesty though, we thought about that and we don’t want to make it too upscale, too high-priced that not everybody can go.”