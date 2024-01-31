Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral for Epic ‘Dad Bod’ Ahead of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may be busy preparing for the Super Bowl. However, he recently went viral for a different reason — his epic dad bod.

In a recent video Inside the NFL, Mahomes appeared in the locker room shirtless. Now, images of the quarterback have gone viral and become a meme. For instance, one viral meme features Mahomes shirtless with the caption, “When the waiter asks if he would like to see the dessert menu.”

.@PatrickMahomes when the waiter asks if he would like to see the dessert menu 😂😂😂 https://t.co/5YHM092eKu pic.twitter.com/lbr3PRMbYf — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) January 31, 2024

Mahomes has even responded by becoming a meme.

“Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?” Mahomes wrote on X, with the hashtag “DadBodSZN.” He also responded, “Like i got kids!!!!”

Mahomes is unlikely to care what people think about his bod. He’s currently leading the Chiefs to an 11 to 6 season. Now that the team is headed to the Super Bowl. It’s the fourth time that Mahomes has made it to the big event in five years.”

“You don’t take it for granted,” Mahomes said (via New York Post). “You never know many you are going to get to, or if you are going to get to any. It really is special, but the job’s not done. Our job now is to … try to get that ring.”

Patrick Mahomes Talks Workout

As far as Mahomes’ workout, he previously talked via Men’s Health about his routine. Mahomes works with personal trainer Bobby Stroupe, moving the trainer to Kansas City to work with him.

“If you look at the beginning of my career, when Bobby wasn’t here, I had a couple of high ankle sprains, I had a couple of little injuries here,” Mahomes said. “And knock on wood since Bobby has been here, we’ve kind of gotten rid of those things.”

Meanwhile, Stroupe explained how Mahomes breaks up his workouts into multiple days. This helps him hit everything that he needs.

“‘A’ day is focused on rejuvenation renewing the tissue. This involves a lot of manipulating the body in space, checking to see if everything works the way it should, get to zero, get the base,” Stroupe said. “‘B’ day is focused on movement literacy and power development. So that Wednesday I want him moving in the way he needs to move on Sunday.

He continued, “‘C’ day is full speed. I want him to have movements that are faster than any movement he’d do in the game. Because then the game is gonna feel very slow. It’s gonna feel very comfortable.”