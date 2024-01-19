2024 Super Bowl National Anthem, Pregame Performers Announced

With the 2024 Super Bowl just weeks away, the performers of the national anthem and pregame have officially been announced.

According to CBS Sports, Reba McEntire will be singing the national anthem while Post Malone will perform America the Beautiful. Andra Day is also going to be performing Lift Every Voice and Sing before kickoff.

CBS will begin its broadcast of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. It was noted that there will be an alternative broadcast on Nickelodeon. NFL fans will also be able to stream the big game on Paramount+. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Usher Will Be Performing at the 2024 Super Bowl

R&B superstar Usher will be taking the stage for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. During a recent interview, the musician spoke about what fans can expect from the performance.

People will tune in for a football game, but I hope when they look at that halftime performance, I’m hoping they walk away with something that’s healing them,” Usher said. “Something that makes them feel hopeful, and not just look at the past, but have hope for the future, and have hope for a different type of future when we’re looking at right now in the present.”

Usher also reflected on his time as a music artist and what he hopes to achieve during the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” he stated. “I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point.”

Usher then said he wants the audience to feel something while he performs on the halftime stage. “[I want them to] feel my passion, my love,” he added. “Feel like I was the right person to sit in this position, and I was the right person to bring this kind of energy and love and connection to the entire world.”

Usher pointed out that between now and the performance will be the “hardest time” of his life. “Every night, I walk out, and I’m present before I walk on the stage. Maybe no one else knows that I’m doing this, but I’ll walk over to the edge of the stage, and I look up there, and I can remember when nobody was in here, and it was hard, and it felt like nobody was going to come.”