Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Spotted Helping Lost Child Amid Parade Shooting

As chaos erupted in the streets of Kansas City after shots rang out near Union Station, Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson was spotted taking care of a lost child amid the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

According to the Daily Mail, one parade attendee took to X to reveal more details about Jackson’s quick thinking to help a child. “I don’t care what anyone says, but I have found a newfound respect for Jackson Mahomes,” the X user wrote. “Ana and I were stuck hiding with him at Union Station by the trains and he was taking care of a child who lost his parents and helping him calm down.”

Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi responded to the post with a heart emoji. The original poster sent Randi a message, “Hope Hope the kiddo was able to be reunited with his family! Tell Jackson we say thank you!”

Randi then wrote, “What a scary unthinkable day. thankful you all were together for those moments. As [a] mom I want to thank you. Jackson was able to get the child to the police for help. Blessings to you.”

What a scary unthinkable day.. thankful you all were together for those moments. As i mom i want to thank you. Jackson was able to get the child to the police for help. Blessings to you — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 15, 2024

Another person also praised Jackson’s girlfriend for her actions during the shooting incident. “His GF was amazing as well, and joined us all in a prayer circle,” the X user wrote. “And made sure that not only the kids who were lost but also helped shepherd my kids in those moments.”

Just after Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas Chief players walked off the rally stage, attendees ran to safety as gunfire was heard. More than 20 people were transported to nearby hospitals, with one person succumbing to their injuries.

Andy Reid Seen Caring For Parade Attendees During the Shooting

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson is one of the many people close to the Kansas City Chiefs organization who stepped in to help those in need during the parade shooting.

As previously reported, Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, stepped in to comfort a teen during the incident.

“Andy Reid was trying to comfort me, which was nice,” teen Gabe Wallace said. “He was kind of hugging me, just like, ‘Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe.’ He was being real nice and everything.”

Wallace had attended the event alongside his friend Hank Hunt when shots rang out. “The security guard was like, ‘Get over the damn fence right now. There’s a shooter,’” Wallace explained while recalling the events.

Kansas City Chief players Blaine Gabbert, Tre Smith, Austin Reiter, and Chris Oladukun also rallied to help panicked children during the shooting. NFL reporter Albert Breer said Smith gave an upset child the WWE title belt. He then saw with the youngster while they calmed down.