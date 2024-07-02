Pat Tillman’s Mother Informed of Past Winners, Not Told About Prince Harry

The mother of Pat Tillman continues to push back against presenting Prince Harry the late NFL player and military servicemember’s award at ESPN’s 2024 ESPY Awards by revealing she wasn’t informed of the decision, despite previously being told about past winners.

Sources close to the ESPN network told Page Six that Pat’s mother, Mary “Dannie” Tillman, is not associated with the Pat Tillman Foundation. The Foundation helps ESPN determine the honorees of the award. She also was never informed of the selection of past recipients.

However, other sources also told the media outlet that the Tillman family was made aware of previous honorees. This does include last year’s winners. The 2023 recipients were members of the Buffalo Bills training staff. They revived player Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest in the middle of a January 2023 game.

The back and forth between Mary and ESPN began when she admitted to being shocked by the decision to give Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award of Service.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” Mary said. “There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”

Mary continued to explain her reasoning for not being happy about the decision. “These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections, or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.”

Prince Harry served in the British Army for a decade. He is being recognized for his work with the Invictus Games. The yearly international sporting event is for wounded servicemen and women. Harry launched the games in 2014.

Past Pat Tillman Award Honorees Support Prince Harry Amid Backlash

Despite Pat Tillman’s mother being critical about the decision, past honorees of the award are supporting Prince Harry.

Jake Wood, a former Marine and college football player who won the award in 2018, shared with TMZ that he supports the decision.

He noted that Prince Harry is a “natural fit” and a “good choice” for the honor. He pointed out the royal’s military service and work on behalf of veterans.

Wood also said he believes Harry’s work with veterans “should be commended” in part because “there are hundreds of different ways a British royal could live his life.”

Israel Del Toro Jr., an Air Force master sergeant who received the Pat Tillman Award in 2017, also explained he supported ESPN’s decision to honor Prince Harry. He said the royal’s work with veterans made him a “worthy recipient” of the honor.

Toro also participated in the inaugural Invictus Games in 2014. He won a gold medal in shot put at the event two years later.

Meanwhile, ESPN has come forward to defend its decision to nominate Prince Harry for the award. “ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,” the statement reads.

“Specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world.”