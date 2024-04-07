Pat Sajak Tapes Final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode, Air Date Revealed

After hosting the game show staple Wheel of Fortune for over four decades, Pat Sajak’s final episode has been scheduled to air.

Deadline confirmed that the 77-year-old TV personality will retire from the iconic show on June 7th.

His last episode will mark the season 41 finale, fittingly named “Thanks for the Memories.” It is scheduled to broadcast a year after he revealed his retirement as host.

Sajak announced in June his decision to retire from his role as the show’s host, a position he held since 1981 when the show was broadcast during daytime television.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Shortly after his announcement, it was revealed that Sajak would continue to serve as a consultant on the show for the next three years. This will take the veteran TV personality to his 80th birthday.

Pat Sajak Surpassed Bob Barker as the Longest Running Game Show Host

Sajak has been the host of the syndicated game show since its evening premiere in 1983. Prior to that, he also helmed the daytime edition from 1981 to 1989.

Originally handpicked by the show’s creator, Merv Griffin, to replace Chuck Woolery, Sajak had prior experience hosting two unscripted game show pilots named Press Your Luck and Puzzlers.

Throughout Sajak’s time in the role, he has secured the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host thrice. He also scored over a dozen more nominations throughout the years.

In 2018, as the show reached its 36th year, Sajak achieved another milestone. He became the longest-serving game show host, surpassing Bob Barker from The Price Is Right.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Will Sport Familiar Faces After Pat Sajak’s Final Episode

However, Wheel of Fortune will be populated with familiar faces after Pat Sajak’s final episode. Co-host Vanna White will continue her role on the show until the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, TV personality and veteran American Idol host Ryan Seacrest is set as Sajak’s replacement.

“I’m looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024,” wrote Sajak on X shortly after his replacement was announced.