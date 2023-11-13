Vanna White And Ryan Seacrest Spotted Together For New ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Commercial

The two look great together ahead of Ryan Seacrest making his first appearance on the show as its new host.

Vanna White, 66, and Ryan Seacrest, 48 literally stopped the show after they were spotted together for the first time to welcome a whole new vibe to Wheel of Fortune.

Facebook/ Eric Kenley Ripper

After Pat Sajak announced his retirement in June, fans were left heartbroken and curious about the future of the ABC game show that has been on air for over 40 years.

Richard Shotwell/nvision/AP

Sajak made the announcement in an emotional tweet that said: “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

Some fans wondered if White would also retire alongside her close friend. However, in an emotional interview, the famous letter-turned revealed that she thought about retiring, but changed her mind for this reason.

Later than same month, it was announced that Seacrest would be Sajak’s replacement. While the change still has some viewers skeptical, like Kelly Ripa for example, White has already expressed being excited to work alongside her new partner.

In a photo obtained by The U.S. Sun, White can be seen in a red leather pantsuit walking next to Seacrest who’s sporting a blazer and blue jeans. The two strut their stuff as they walk down a Nashville sidewalk.

Fans held out their phones as the two celebrities were all smiles about the first look at the show’s future.

The fan who shared the picture captioned it: “Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White were walking down Broadway filming a commercial for Wheel of Fortune.”

“They look so natural together!” replied someone in the comments.

The sighting offers fans of the a glimmer of hope as Sajak’s retirement draws near in June 2024.