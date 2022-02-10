Historic First On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Had Pat Sajak Double Checking The Rules

Wheel of Fortune has been on the air for 40 years, but that doesn’t mean the game show is out of surprises. Earlier this week, two contestants made Wheel of Fortune history after they both took home the $100,000 grand prize in the bonus round.

Two Big Wins In A Row

On Monday, contestant Lisa Kramer picked up the $100,000 prize, bringing the grand total of her winnings up to $116,700. Host Pat Sajak was still talking about her prize in the next day’s broadcast, saying, “On yesterday’s show, we gave $100,000 in the bonus round. I checked the rules. It can happen two days in a row. Nothing says you can’t do that.”

Lightning indeed struck twice when contestant Mark Baer also claimed the $100,000 bonus prize, taking home $126,550 total. “It’s never happened,” Sajak chuckled. “And wouldn’t you know it, I just sold all my confetti stock,” referring to the flurry of confetti that comes down when someone wins the bonus.

Whoa, did that just happen?! A Wheel of Fortune first! A second $100,000 winner in a row! 🚨 2 NIGHTS 2 HUGE WINS! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/i5MpUJggXC — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) February 9, 2022

“There’s always something new around here, isn’t there?” the host laughed. “That’s incredible.” Viewers quickly took to social media to express their shock and excitement for the two winners.

“For the first time in Wheel of Fortune we got ourselves back to back $100,000 winners this week guys!! This is just great y’all,” one person tweeted. Another joked, “Wheel of Fortune just gave out $100k two days in a row, get ready for some crazy words the next few days or else they’re gonna run out of money.”

The two wins aren’t just historic for being on two consecutive days in a row. Former Wheel of Fortune champion Robert Santoli pointed out that two contestants haven’t even won the $100,000 bonus in the same week before.

Does Sajak Think The Streak Will Continue?

In a video Sajak made with daughter Maggie, Sajak said, “We’re heading into our 40th season in the fall and yet we still see things we never saw before on the show. I was stunned,” he continued. “I never thought I’d see that on the show.”

He noted the slim odds of a contestant winning the prize even once: “There are 24, which means you’ve got a 4% chance of landing on $100,000, a little over 4%. Of course, the odds are greater because you have to solve the puzzle too.”

When asked if he thinks the streak will continue for a third night, Sajak said, “That would be a bit of a long shot. I will say this, we’ve already taped the show and it was exciting just to be in a position where that was a possibility.”

