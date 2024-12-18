passengers-panic-as-american-airlines-flight-floods-in-midair

Beleaguered flyers found themselves checking their 2024 bingo card for “drowning on a flying plane” after water flooded a flight midair.

Videos by Suggest

Passengers experienced an unexpected twist midair as water began flooding the cabin, making their journey through the “friendly skies” like a scene from Titanic. According to the New York Post, the overflow occurred on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Minneapolis on Dec. 7.

“The in-flight movie was Titanic,” read the caption of a viral TikTok showcasing footage of the soggy flight. The video showing the flooded cabin has already been viewed over 7.2 million times on TikTok.

Meanwhile, Céline Dion’s iconic ballad “My Heart Will Go On,” the theme song of the 1997 blockbuster about the ill-fated luxury steamship that sank in the North Atlantic in 1912, ironically played softly in the background of the post.

The video also captured startled passengers scrambling to avoid a sudden flood as water from a leak in a rear restroom streamed down the aisle toward the front of the plane.

Meanwhile, the footage closes with a flight attendant surveying the damage in the empty cabin.

The aftermath of the flooded flight. (Image via TikTok / @4blaz)

Hilary Stewart Blazevic, a passenger on the flight, reported that a woman had used the restroom and informed a flight attendant about the leak, according to Storyful via The Post. Despite the crew member’s efforts, they were unable to stop the flow.

“It was utter disbelief and a little panic realizing they can’t shut off the water,” Blazevic recalled to the outlet. She also explained that passengers hurriedly picked up their belongings from the floor and raised their feet to avoid the filthy puddle.

Of course, denizens of the internet had a wide range of views concerning the viral video.

Many commenters are calling the chaos their “new ‘Final Destination‘ fear,” comparing it to the horror franchise where characters barely avoid death.

“Imaging drowning…on a plane…in air,” one freaked-out TikTok user commented. “Drowning at 30,000 feet going 500mphs lol,” a second user agreed. “New final destination fear unlocked,” a third doomer chimed in.

However, most viewers seemed to find some gallows humor in the footage.

“Another reason to wear closed-toe shoes and not flip flops and crocs,” another onlooker advised. A third jokester wrote, “Talk about an immersive experience…”

Yet another person quipped, “Ok, who clogged the potty…”

Hopefully, the captain was able to page a plumber on board.