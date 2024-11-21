Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet Spotted Kissing 27 Years After ‘Titanic’

Titanic legends Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet reunited on Tuesday evening, locking lips in front of an adoring crowd. Leo was on hand for the screening of Kate’s new film Lee at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio at the “Lee” screening at Harmony Gold, Los Angeles, on November 19, 2024. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Roadside Attractions via Getty Images)

“Kate, my dear friend. Your work in this film has been nothing short of transformative,” DiCaprio said in a video shared on X.

“I continue to be awestruck,” he added. “I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent, and your passion to every single project that you create. Without further ado, one of the great talents of my generation: the one and only Kate Winslet.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet at the 88th Annual Academy Awards in 2016. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Amidst the cheering crowd, Winslet stepped onto the stage and shared a kiss on the lips with DiCaprio, followed by a heartfelt embrace.

DiCaprio, who allegedly tries to avoid kissing anyone over 25, likely washed his mouth out immediately following the event, hoping the crone’s salvia didn’t taint his cherubic lips.

The duo posed for a photograph in front of a poster for Winslet’s new film. Kate donned a sleek black blazer paired with a matching top, while Leo opted for a navy blue blazer complemented by a black shirt.

In Lee, Winslet portrays WWII journalist Lee Miller in a biopic directed by Ellen Kuras. The film, which took eight years to complete, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The ensemble cast features Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Josh O’Connor, and Alexander Skarsgard.

‘Titanic’ Catapulted DiCaprio and Winslet to International Stardom Nearly Three Decades Ago

Since Titanic premiered 27 years ago, Winslet and DiCaprio have maintained a lasting friendship.

Seen here from left, Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and Kate Winslet as Rose, in which Rose mercilessly allows Jack to freeze to death to better save herself. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

In the 1997 classic, DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star as Jack and Rose, members of different social classes who fall in love amidst the ship’s doomed maiden voyage.

Of course, the film concludes with Rose allowing Jack to freeze to death while she awaits rescue atop a large door that could easily accommodate two or be used in shifts.

Then, as an old woman looking back, Rose revels in the one-day-long romance she had with Jack, all but ignoring any other loves or children, grandchildren, etc she had in the decades since.

In her death throes, she even fantasizes about reuniting with Jack.

Rose has a fantasy that Jack would welcome her with open arms after allowing him to die. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

For some reason, this story of death and dangerous nostalgia is seen as a timeless romance. Titanic went on to win 11 Academy Awards, grossing over 2 billion dollars worldwide, and catapulted DiCaprio and Winslet to international stardom.