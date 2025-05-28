Passenger Charged After Allegedly Hitting Kid Who Called Her ‘Fat’ And ‘Miss Piggy’

A female passenger, Kristy Crampton, has been charged with felony child abuse after allegedly smacking a child on a plane. Reportedly, both individuals were returning from a trip to Disney World, as they were part of the same group. Allegedly, the kid had called Crampton “fat” and “Miss Piggy” before the incident unfolded.

According to a Sanford Airport Police report obtained by PEOPLE, the incident took place on Monday, May 26, on an Allegiant Airlines flight. Reportedly, both Crampton and the child, whose relationship remains unclear, were returning to Hagerstown, Maryland, after traveling to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Moments before takeoff, however, Crampton allegedly started smacking the child. As per WFTV, witnesses told police that the kid had told Crampton that she was too “fat” to fit in her seat. The child would also call Crampton “Miss Piggy,” referencing the Muppets character.

Alleged Abuse

Allegedly, Crampton first took the child’s phone away, but resorted to physical punishment after the child chose not to stop with the name-calling. Witnesses told police that Crampton hit the minor using her fist and a water bottle. The police report also alleges that Crampton “slammed” the child’s head into the plane’s window.

Meanwhile, the child attempted to protect themself from Crampton’s alleged attack by covering their head, as per PEOPLE. One witness told police that Crampton “was not correcting the child” but “abusing” the child, adding that she was “whipping the s— out of the kid.”

After the pilot was informed of the incident, which reportedly was not witnessed by flight attendants, police were called. Crampton and her party exited the plane, which was yet to depart. They were “talking away from the gate,” according to the report, when police met them.

Crampton alleged to police that the child had been “very rude” and “disrespectful” to her throughout the journey. Kristy Crampton was arrested and charged with felony child abuse. According to WFTV, she posted her $10,000 bond after appearing in Seminole County court on Tuesday, 27. She was ordered to have no contact with the child, whose age and name remain unknown.

Police added that neither drugs nor alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.