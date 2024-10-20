Rosie O’Donnell Breaks Silence on Daughter’s Arrest for Felony Child Neglect, Drug Possession

Just after her daughter’s arrest made headlines, Rosie O’Donnell broke her silence about the situation.

In a post on Instagram, Rosie shared a photo of her daughter Chelsea holding a baby in her arms. “Chelse is in the news today,” Rosie wrote in the caption. “This is a photo from a better time – here is the family comment.”

Rosie O’Donnell then continued to speak on her daughter’s arrest by writing, “Sadly this is not new for our family – Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade. We [are] all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease.”

Last month, O’Donnell’s daughter was arrested and charged with four felony counts. They included maintaining a drug trafficking location, child neglect, and possession of methamphetamine and THC.

Chelsea also faces two misdemeanors of disorderly conduct/domestic abuse and possession of prescription drugs obtained illegally.

O’Donnell’s daughter was arrested and charged after the authorities were called to her home amid a dispute between her and her boyfriend, Jacob Nelund. Upon arrival, the responding officer observed that Chelsea’s pupils were “dilated.” They also reported that she “was not being honest at all.”

The responding officer who recorded the visit also revealed that he had previously been summoned to the home for a “similar incident” weeks earlier. While interrogating Chelsea, officers discovered a pipe in her pocket that allegedly contained meth residue.

Chelsea is the mother of four. She was first booked in jail on Sept. 10 in Marinette County and was released on a $2,000 bond. She was then booked into the Oconto County Jail on Oct. 11.

Chelsea is due in court on Nov. 4 and Nov. 7.

Rosie O’Donnell shares Chelsea with her ex-wife Kelli Carpenter. The former spouses adopted Chelsea when she was a baby.

Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Chelsea Went Missing in 2015

Rosie and Chelsea O’Donnell notably had an on-and-off estrangement over the years. PEOPLE reports that in 2015, Rosie revealed that Chelsea had gone missing from their New York home. The then 17-year-old was discovered a week later and moved to Wisconsin to live with her birth mother.

During her 2018 appearance on The Talk, Rosie O’Donnell stated she and her daughter had reconnected after Chelsea welcomed her first child.

“She’s doing better now and we’re both communicating with each other,” Rosie said about Chelsea at the time. “When somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there’s a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that.”