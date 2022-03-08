Paris Jackson Reveals The Two Things She’s Saved That Belonged To Michael Jackson

It’s been over a decade since pop music legend Michael Jackson passed away, but details of his life are still making headlines. Daughter Paris Jackson, who was just eleven years old when her father died, has recently shared what items of his she has kept over the years.

How Paris Remembers Her Father

“I have a pair of my dad’s PJs and a bracelet that he wore the entire time I knew him,” Jackson said in a new interview for LVR Magazine. “I have it in a safe place.” In addition to physical possessions, Jackson also keeps her dad’s memory close through piercings and tattoos.

Jackson has seven piercings in her ear, which was the pop star’s lucky number. She also has a tattoo of him from his Dangerous album, one of more than 80 pieces of body art she has so far.

Jackson shared more details about her family in the interview, saying her brother Prince thinks she’s the sibling that’s most like their father. The two also have a younger brother, Bigi, who was more famously known as Blanket.

Her Boarding School Experiences

She also opened up about her time in school. Jackson was homeschooled until seventh grade, then attended a series of boarding schools. One of those schools was similar to the boarding school Paris Hilton has claimed subjected her to abuse, and Jackson echoed those statements.

“There should be a better vetting process [in everything]: before you medicate — or something even more dangerous, like selling a gun — you should vet them,” she said of the boarding schools. “It’s important in all kinds of situations. It could be as simple as a job, or as complicated as medicine or a weapon. Psychiatrists hand out addictive medication like candy without really vetting the patient. There is no harm in vetting.”

How She’s Following In Her Dad’s Footsteps

Jackson talked about her own musical career; she released her debut album, Wilted, in 2020, and is preparing to head out on tour. In addition to working on her music, Jackson wants to continue her charity work.

“I try to be of service in any little way that I can. Sometimes it looks like activism by going to a protest, or if my ambassadorship means a donation. It also means buying someone a meal, giving someone a ride home, or calling someone in need,” said Jackson, who serves as an ambassador for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

“I try to be supportive to touch on different degrees of service, not just on a grander scale,” she continued. “The personal stuff is more day-to-day. For the bigger things, I do have a platform — and it seems pointless not to use it for something so important.” Through her music and her humanitarian work, Jackson is following in her father’s footsteps and making a difference in whatever way she can.

