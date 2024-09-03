Paris Hilton Injures Knee on Music Video Set, Shares Pictures of Wound

Paris Hilton suffered a bloody knee injury while on the music video set of her new single “Bad B-tch Academy.”

In a post on Instagram, the socialite and DJ showed a video of the injury. Finding humor in the situation, she wrote, “I guess glitter really does run in my veins. Can’t wait for you to see all this hard work come to life in the #BBA music video on Friday!”

While wearing a silver sparkly ensemble for the music video, Paris Hilton is seen moving her bloody-injured knee in the camera view. “Is there glass in it?” she asked. The person behind the camera replied, “Oh, it’s your sequin.”

Hilton responded with, “Oh, it’s a sequin inside of the skin?”

Another person in the background said, “Well in this shot, we’re very close. If we just want to bandage it right now and then we can really address it for makeup.”

Hilton went on to suggest, “I can like put the knee, like hide it.”

“Yeah, because we won’t see your knee in the shot,” the person answered. “So we’ll just make you comfortable and safe. We’ll get this last shot because you’re such a trouper.”

Hilton replied, “And then it will like heal while we get ready for the next shot.”

As someone was cleaning her knee, Paris Hilton joked, “I’ve put blood, sweat, fire, and tears into this video.”

Hilton was referring to the accidental trailer that occurred on the set of the music video last month. “I don’t know how the hell that happened,” she declared. “Slaying too hard.”

After her leg was bandaged, Hilton said, “Killing it with all my leg shots. The show must go on.”

Paris Hilton has since deleted the post.

Paris Hilton Previously Opened Up About the Fire That Broke Out on ‘Bad B-tch Academy’ Music Video Set

Following the trailer fire on the music video set, Paris Hilton disclosed what happened.

“Sadly, an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today,” she wrote on Aug. 18 with a series of photos. “As heartbreaking as it is, I’m so thankful everyone is safe and I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me.”

She then posted that it was heartbreaking to see some of her favorite items destroyed. “All of the gorgeous custom outfits that we had made for the music video, designer couture outfits, all my favorite sunglasses, shoes, handbags, jewelry, computers, cameras, phones, and so much more.”

Paris Hilton went on to share that thankfully everyone is safe and okay. “That’s all that matters,” she added. “Here’s to hoping Day 2 of filming ‘Bad B-tch Academy’ is a little less lit.”