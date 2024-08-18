Paris Hilton’s Trailer Catches Fire on Set of New Music Video: See Photos

“That’s Hot”: Paris Hilton faced a sizzling setback while filming her music video for “Bad B*tch Academy” when her trailer caught fire.

On August 16, the singer, DJ, and reality star took to her Instagram Stories to share some surprising and unfortunate news from the set. In a series of posts, Hilton disclosed that an accidental fire had erupted in her trailer during the video shoot.

“Sadly, an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today. As heartbreaking as it is, I’m so thankful everyone is safe and I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me,” Hilton wrote alongside the images.

The 43-year-old mommy of two also revealed a glimpse of the damage, showcasing several of her charred possessions.

Paris Hilton first detailed the fire damage to her trailer on her Instagram Story. (Images via Instagram / Paris Hilton)

Hilton remained positive despite production challenges, expressing gratitude to key contributors like director Hannah Lux Davis, Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor, and Lance Bass for their vital roles in the project.

Paris Hilton Returns to the Trailer Fire to Detail the Extent of the Damage

On Saturday, Paris revisited the site to provide her more than 26 million Instagram followers with a firsthand look at the damage caused by the fire to her trailer.

“Assessing the damages after yesterday’s fire 😭 It’s heartbreaking to see so many of my favorite things destroyed 💔,” she wrote alongside the footage.

“All of the gorgeous custom outfits that we had made for the music video, designer couture outfits, all my favorite sunglasses, shoes, handbags, jewelry, computers, cameras, phones, and so much more😣🥺,” she added.

Hilton later posted an entire video showing her fans the extensive damage. (Images via Instagram / Paris Hilton)

Paris continued: “But thankfully everyone is safe and okay and that’s all that matters 💖 Here’s hoping Day 2 of filming “Bad [B*tch] Academy” is a little less lit 😂 Clearly this #InfiniteIcon era is hot🔥😉,” she quipped.

In the startling footage, Paris details the loss of jewelry, hair extensions, and a prized Barbie blanket.

In the video, Paris Hilton mourned the loss of her hair extensions and Barbie blanket in the trailer fire. (Images via Instagram / Paris Hilton)

Of course, Hilton’s fans flooded the comments to the Instagram post offering their support… and advice.

“Sorry Paris… keep going! You’re the queen!! Don’t let this discourage you!! 🙌”, one fan wrote. A second fan added: “not the hair extensions and barbie blanket 😭.”

“That’s you know the new album is hot af🔥✨”, a third fan quipped.

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram denizen offered their expertise after seeing the fire damage.

“Speaking as a fire fighter = Please do not go in without a mask. There are so many toxic fumes including and not limited to- sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, acids, and oxides of nitrogen, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, hydrogen cyanide, ammonia, and hydrogen chloride. PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH ANYTHING,” they urged.