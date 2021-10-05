Paris Hilton Drops Some Fire Emojis On Britney Spears’ Clotheless Victory Photos

Popstar Britney Spears has been making headlines amid the conservatorship trial that’s been going on. On Wednesday, Spears and her loyal fans were finally able to celebrate the singer’s freedom. Spears took to Instagram to commemorate and received plenty of love from fans and long-time friend Paris Hilton.

The Relationship Between Paris Hilton And Britney Spears

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have been friends since the early 2000s, and it’s pretty clear they’re both still pretty tight today. In an interview on Andy Cohen Live, Hilton revealed how much her friendship with Spears means to her. “She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl,” Hilton said about Spears. However, some outlets claimed their friendship came to an end in the past few months.

The gossip media recently tried to portray bad blood between Spears and Hilton based on a comment the ‘Toxic’ singer made during her conservatorship testimony. “The Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school. I didn’t believe any of that either – I’m sorry. I’m an outsider,” Spears said.

Hilton said she immediately knew Spears didn’t mean any harm by the comment during an episode of her podcast. The backlash Spears’ comment got was yet another example of “a misunderstanding on the media’s part,” Hilton noted. As Hilton addressed the statement, she explained Spears “meant when she saw it, she couldn’t even believe it,” referring to the alleged abuse Hilton went through at boarding school as a teen. Despite what the media tried to say, it’s apparent Hilton and Spears are still besties.

Britney Spears celebrated her newfound freedom in perhaps the most eye-catching way possible. A day after Spears’ father was suspended as the conservator of her estate, the star took to Instagram and shared a series of nude photos during her vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari. The spicy post generated buzz amongst the entire Instagram community, primarily from Spears’ fans and supporters, including Paris Hilton.

“Love seeing you so happy and free!” the media personality wrote under Spears’ post before adding, “You deserve it! Love you B.” Along with the supportive words, Hilton made sure to include matching emojis, including the 100, fire, and heart-eyed face emoticons. Spears’ Instagram post primarily featured photos of her entirely naked, with strategically placed pink flower emojis over her breasts and butt. However, in the pictures where Spears was actually wearing clothing, she only sported a pair of red bikini bottoms.