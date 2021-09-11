Pantsless Kate Beckinsale Impresses In Explicit T-Shirt

Kate Beckinsale is getting noticed big-time as her no-pants photo also includes some explicit t-shirt action. The 47-year-old actress’ 4.9 million Instagram followers are fresh from a leggy and – as usual – humorous snap showing her home and goofing around, and she’d even used a little editing to include another famous face.

Posting four days ago, the British beauty showed off her sensational figure while only in tiny black underpants and a matching black t-shirt with a few variations of the F word on it – posing with her legs apart from her living room and backed by floor-to-ceiling windows. Kate stood next to an anonymous and also pantless person with a twinning outfit, and with U.K. TV presenter Eamonn Holmes’ head super-imposed on.

Kate Beckinsale’s Legs Back On The ‘Gram

Kate, known for her sense of humor and not above delighting fans by walking her cats poolside while in a bikini, sent out a giant smile and a bit of a cheeky vibe as the duo-posed shot came with her writing: “Eamonn please forgive me.”

Quick to reply was 61-year-old broadcaster Eamonn, who now tops comments with his: “You’re forgiven.” Throwing in a cry-face emoji, he added: “Even though anyone who knows me knows those words would never be uttered from my lips.”

Keep Scrolling For The Original Photo

It looks like the outfits have caught the attention of Kate’s fans. The Pearl Harbor actress had one follower tell her: “I have this shirt and wear it proudly. It doesn’t look the same on me!”

Kate, who does not take herself too seriously on Instagram, had shared the initial photo back on August 22, where the tattooed individual appeared to be pal Nina Kate. “Yep,” she’d captioned the shot, one now sitting at over 310,000 likes. The ex to Pete Davidson also comes unusual on the interview front – find another celebrity who likens chocolate to cocaine.

In 2020, Beckinsale fronted Women’s Health with a jaw-dropping bikini-clad cover as she revealed a clean eating approach with an unusual angle.

Unusual Diet Reveal

“If I ate too much dark chocolate, it would be like someone else taking cocaine. I’m very connected to my body – if I’m going to experience stress, I’m probably going to experience it physically,” she said, adding: “So, it’s usually a good idea for me to do something physical to get rid of it.”