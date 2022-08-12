Don’t Suffer Through Bad Hair On Vacay: This Compact Hair Dryer Reduces Frizz And Dry Time

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

My hair and I have been at war with humidity my entire life. The battles get even worse on vacation because we tend to choose destinations that have even higher levels of humidity than we have at home.

But my vacation woes don’t end there. Since it’s always a struggle to pack light when going on a trip, my bulky hair dryer usually gets left at home, especially since most hotels have them available. But once again, the combination of the high humidity and the wrong styling tool is a recipe for disaster.

Whether I use the standard small dryer installed on the wall or a cheap dryer kept under the bathroom sink, hotel hair dryers don’t do my hair any favors. So, I end up wasting time in front of the mirror trying to frantically dry my hair before dinner. And then, I look back at vacation photos and all I can see is my frizzy mane.

This is why I finally decided to invest in a quality compact hair dryer that is worth making room for in my suitcase.

The nanoe compact hair dryer from Panasonic is the perfect portable travel accessory because it fits in your luggage and leaves your hair looking shiny and less frizzy.

This fantastic hair tool has a compact lightweight design with a folding handle, making it easier than ever to tuck into a carry-on, tote, or large travel purse. This dryer also fits well in a gym bag, making it easily accessible after a workout.

But don’t let that tiny size fool you. This mini hair dryer packs 1400 watts of power for fast, even drying, which significantly cuts down my hair drying time and how long it takes me to get ready overall. The nanoe is also designed for faster drying with its unique QuickDry nozzle. And, you can apply high, medium, or cool airflow settings—whatever works for your hair type and style.

So, you’re probably asking—what makes this hair dryer so special? The answer is the unique nanoe technology, which draws moisture from the air and creates super-fine, moisture-rich ions that penetrate each strand of your hair. This results in a more healthy head of hair with less damage, more shine, and less frizz.

This hair dryer is so great, that you may want to start using it every day. The lightweight design causes less stress on your wrists and can save space in an often already crowded bathroom.

So say goodbye to frizz and hello healthy hair. Thanks to the nanoe, it appears that humidity and I can finally call a truce.

