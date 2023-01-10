Pamela Anderson Documentary Will Show ‘Tommy And Pamela Falling In Love’ And Aims To ‘Humanize’ Them After Cruel Depiction In Hulu Series

Almost one year after the premiere of Hulu’s controversial Pam & Tommy, Pamela Anderson is telling her side of the story. Netflix has officially confirmed the release date of Pamela, a Love Story—a documentary that aims to unravel all of the stigma surrounding the most infamous blonde bombshell of the 1990s.

‘Pamela, A Love Story’ Will Use Genuine Footage

When Pam & Tommy premiered last year, critics more or less had the same response. While it was clear that Hulu created an attractive, entertaining, and sympathetic series, there was an unforgivable contradiction at its core. The show, which set out to tell the story of a damaging and traumatic invasion of privacy, failed to get Anderson’s approval. It was clear that the series needed more than just good intentions—it needed consent.

Now, a new documentary aims to ground the story of “Pam and Tommy.” With Emmy-nominated documentarian Ryan White at the helm, Pamela, a Love Story goes straight to the source. According to White, Anderson was eager to set the record straight. “From the very beginning, she was like, ‘You can ask me anything. I will talk about anything. I will be nothing but honest with you about it all,'” White tells Vanity Fair.

In addition to her honest testimony, White also says that Anderson provided him with unrestricted access to her home movies and private journals. “The infamous stolen tape, which we’re always very careful to call ‘the stolen tape’ and not ‘sex tape,’ was just one of hundreds of hours that they filmed,” he explained to the publication.

Pamela Anderson Is Also Publishing A New Memoir

There’s no Pamela Anderson story without mentioning her many whirlwind romances. According to Anderson herself, she considers herself a “romantic,” hence the title of the documentary. “I believe in fairy tales,” Anderson told Vanity Fair. White has confirmed that the documentary will cover all of her marriages, from her early days with Tommy Lee to her most recent divorce from Dan Hayhurst.

Faithful fans will no doubt appreciate White’s raw and honest look at Anderson’s relationship with Lee after Hulu’s sensational series. “We have this whole archive of Tommy and Pamela falling in love, and I think our film will really humanize them,” White insists. “I think they’re often seen as these larger-than-life… maybe even cartoon characters. When you watch this footage of them meeting, it’s really beautiful.”

Pamela, a Love Story will arrive on Netflix on January 31, which is also the day Anderson’s memoir, Love, Pamela, hits shelves.

