paige-spiranac-flaunts-tan-lines-in-a-yellow-cami-in-new-video

Paige Spiranac teed off the New Year with a fresh video, sharing her 2025 goals while showing off her tan lines.

On Thursday, January 9, the 31-year-old golfer shared a new video on her YouTube channel titled “Spilling 2025 Tea: Goals & Gossip.” In the video, she engaged in a candid chat with her fans while sporting a striking yellow cami top.

Of course, she teased the video over on X (formerly Twitter) with an epic selfie that highlited her tan lines.

Just posted a fun YouTube video! Click here to watch – https://t.co/Hh9rSKu5ri pic.twitter.com/BeRbcwIZJT — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 9, 2025

Without hesitation, the influcner’s fans rushed to reply to the sizzling selfie.

“Oh, my heavens to Betsy!” one fan exclaimed. “Looking good, Paige!” another fan gushed. “God bless America,” a third fan declared, alongside a United States flag emoji.

“I can’t get the link to work. Just dm me your number, and I’ll get it from you,” another not-at-all-creepy fan joked.

Paige Spiranac Teases Getting More Fit in 2025 in Her New Video

On YouTube, Spiranac flaunted the same look while “spilling the tea” (per the title of the video) on her past year and some deep reflections. She didn’t stop there—she even gave fans a peek at her 2025 goals.

Reflecting on 2024, she admitted she hadn’t fully committed to the goals she set, candidly describing herself as being “all talk.” Despite that, she took pride in two accomplishments: consistently making her bed each day and significantly improving her golf skills, joking that she’s gotten “pretty nasty at golf.”

Spiranac also mentioned that this July marks 10 years since she became an influencer, a full-time career she started after retiring from professional golf. At the time, she felt uncertain about her next steps until being featured on Total Frat Move changed everything. The exposure led to media opportunities, kickstarting her content-creating career.

A decade ago, Spiranac says she struggled with loneliness and low self-esteem as content creation in sports was still new. Now, she says she’s grateful to her fans for their support and has learned the value of being emotional and vulnerable with her followers.

Meanwhile, Spiranac said plans to collaborate more and share interests beyond golf on social media in 2025.

She also said she plans to step out of her comfort zone and embrace new experiences. She also teased a focus on improving her physical fitness in the year ahead, which will no doubt organically create the sort of content her fans gush over.