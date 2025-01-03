paige-spiranac-closes-out-2024-by-showing-off-her-abs-at-the-race-track

Former pro golfer turned content creator and model Paige Spiranac took quite the victory lap while closing out 2024.

On December 31st, The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum dropped a snapshot on X (formerly Twitter). The image features the influencer, boasting over 4 million Instagram followers, standing inside the iconic Daytona International Speedway.

Sporting a straw cowboy hat, cut-off jean shorts, and a plunging black t-shirt rolled off to show off her toned abs, Spiranac grins as she raises her arms in the universal “victory” sign.

“Bye 2024! So many amazing experiences this year! Can’t wait for 2025,” she wrote alongside the post. “Thank you for all the love and support!” she added.

Bye 2024! So many amazing experiences this year! Can’t wait for 2025❤️ Thank you for all the love and support! pic.twitter.com/64KIIUL6BY — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 31, 2024

Spiranac’s legions of fans rushed to wish her a Happy New Year.

“Thanks for the golf and sports betting. Here’s to an even better 2025,” one fan replied. “I would love to see you at many NASCAR races in 2025,” another fan wrote hopefully.

Meanwhile, yet another fan decided it was time to shoot his shot. Godspeed, sir!

“Marry me,” the hopeless romantic penned alongside a heart emoji.

Reportedly, Spiranac ignored the proposal.

Paige Spiranac Also Just Took to Instagram with Another Set of Fresh Snapshots…

Meanwhile, Spiranac also took to Instagram earlier on Friday to say hello to 2025. The series of shots began with one she shared on X/Twitter last month, featuring the influencer with minimal makeup, wild curly hair, and sporting a red string bikini top.

However, this Instagram version had two never-before-seen snaps of Spiranac flaunting the red bikini top and shooting her fans a sly smirk.

“Up close and personal. What are some of your goals for 2025?” she captioned the three shots.

Of course, Spiranac’s fans rushed to the comments of the fresh post.

“God Bless America,” one onlooker wrote alongside a United States flag emoji. “Echoes of Farrah Fawcett,” another fan added, calling back to the classic 1970s poster featuring the Charlie’s Angels star in a red swimsuit. “Keep up the good work Paige. You are Stunning and 1 Hell of a golf instructor,” a third fan added.

Many fans zeroed in on the golfer’s wild, wavy hair.

“Oh is your hair naturally curly like that?” one fan wondered. Spiranac quickly solved the mystery, answering: “Yes it is!”