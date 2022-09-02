Ozzy Osbourne Calls America ‘Ridiculous’ In Decision To Move Back To UK

The Osbournes are leaving America. Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne have decided to move back home to Buckinghamshire. The pair isn’t mincing words on why they’re going back across the pond.

What’s Been Going On With The Osbournes?

Life has changed a lot for the Osbournes in recent years. For one, Sharon very publicly left The Talk on the worst of terms. Meanwhile, Ozzy’s faced numerous health issues, including a bout with COVID-19. He underwent major surgery on his neck and is still coping with his Parkinson’s diagnosis, though he is determined not to be defined by the disease.

It hasn’t all been horrific health news. Kelly Osbourne is pregnant with her first child. With all this change in the air, it feels right for Ozzy and Sharon to make a change of their own.

Tough Year For Ozzy Osbourne

In a controversial interview with The Guardian, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne sat down to discuss their trying year, with Ozzy recalling his pain before his surgery as absolute agony. “It got so bad that at one point I thought: ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’” Kelly encouraged her father to take antidepressants, which Ozzy says “work OK.”

Sharon remains Ozzy’s rock. “Without my Sharon, I’d be f*ck*ng gone. We have a little row now and then, but otherwise, we just get on with it,” the Black Sabbath frontman said. Sharon is optimistic about her husband’s health. “He’ll never be what he was, but he will be good,” she said.

They’re Going Home

You may expect Ozzy’s health to be the Osbournes’ reason for moving, but you would be wrong. After decades in the United States, the couple will relocate to the United Kingdom next February. With their grandchildren in the United States, they’ll still make frequent visits.

The move apparently has nothing to do with Ozzy’s health, though. Sharon says, “I knew people would think that. It’s not. It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

As you’d expect, Ozzy’s reaction is blunter. He cites gun violence as the main reason: “Everything’s f*ck*ng ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert … It’s f*ck*ng crazy.”

He can also sense that the end may be near, and Ozzy has no desire to spend eternity in Los Angeles. “ I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in [Forest Lawn] … I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go.”

The family is optimistic for Ozzy Osbourne to go back on tour soon, so Black Sabbath fans rejoice. It’s nothing short of a miracle that Ozzy has lived to 73 considering what he’s put his body through.

