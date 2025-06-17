Owner Of Dominican Republic Nightclub And Sister Arrested After Roof Collapse Killed 236 People

The roof of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic fell back in April, killing 236 people. Two months later, the police have arrested the owner of the nightclub and his sister in connection with the deadly incident, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities took siblings Antonio Espaillat and Maribel Espaillat into custody on Thursday, June 12. The police had 48 hours to present charges to a judge.

The horrific roof crash fell onto at least 300 people, including two former MLB players who passed away. They were Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera. Dominican singer Rubby Pérez also perished in the accident. In total, around 515 people were inside the building when it collapsed.

Authorities have now charged the siblings with involuntary homicide, per the New York Times. “Both defendants displayed immense irresponsibility and negligence by failing to physically intervene to prevent the club’s roof from collapsing, as it ultimately did, causing 236 deaths and more than 180 injuries,” said the Dominican Republic’s Attorney General’s Office in a statement.

According to prosecutors, the siblings attempted to intimidate or manipulate certain employees. They tried convincing them they could serve as witnesses in the case to try and help them.

With multiple entertainment businesses and local radio stations on Antonio’s belt, he is a powerful businessman to contend with in court. When he first spoke out after the fatal accident, on April 8, he claimed he would “face everything.”

“I’m going to face everything,” said Antonio via AP News. “I’m not going anywhere.” The nightclub owner had also given his condolences to the victims’ families. “To the families of the victims, I want to say I’m sorry. I’m very sorry,” Antonio said. “I am completely destroyed.”

So what could have caused such huge destruction? According to investigations, the owner made renovations to the club “without obtaining the required permits or conducting the necessary structural assessments from the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) or the Mayor’s Office of the National District,” reported Dominican Today.

Prosecutors believe that the installations demonstrate “a complete disregard for building safety laws.” There were significant changes to the nightclub’s structure without proper assessments or permits.