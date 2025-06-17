25-Year-Old Singer Dies After Bathroom Fall: Police Confirm Gustiwiw’s Death

Gusti Irwan Wibowo, an Indonesian singer best known as Gustiwiw, passed away over the weekend following a bathroom fall. He was 25 years old.

According to the Indonesian National Police, the singer died at a guesthouse located in the Lembang area, West Bandung Regency, West Java, on June 15.

Head of Public Relations of Cimahi Sub-regional Police, First Police Inspector Gofur Supangkat, stated that Gustiwiw was discovered unconscious after falling in the bathroom.

“That’s right, this morning there was a report of someone dying at a guesthouse,” Gofur explained. “After checking his identity, the initials were GIW, a public figure.

Gofur further shared that Gustiwiw was known to have stayed at the guest house since June 14 with a close friend. The singer went to the bathroom at approximately 2 a.m. local time and did not come out. His friend tried to call him an hour later but received no response.

The friend contacted the guesthouse’s security to force open the door at approximately 6 a.m. on June 15. They discovered an unconscious Gustiwiw not only after.

“His friend asked for help from the inn’s security and broke down the bathroom door,” Gofur continued. “Inside, they found he victim lying face down.”

Gofur said the results of the initial police investigation reveal there were no signs of violence on Gustiwiw’s body. Law enforcement is continuing its investigation and is in contact with the singer’s family.

“The police have checked the location and coordinated with the family, and the family accepts this as an accident,” Gofur pointed out.

Singer Vidi Aldiano Pays Tribute to Gustiwiw

Not long after the news broke about Gustiwiw’s sudden passing, fellow singer Vidi Aldiano spoke out.

In an Instagram Story post, Aldiano reflected on their friendship and past collaborations.

“Had plans to do a show with you, but God called you first,” the fellow singer stated. “Rest in peace, good people.”

Aldiano went on to add, “Thank you for making my day and many people happy with your presence, you will be missed.”

Born in November 1999, Gustiwiw was the son of Indonesian music icon Timur Priyono.