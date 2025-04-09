18 Dead, Dozens Injured After Nightclub Roof Collapses

More than a dozen people are dead, and many others were injured after a Dominican Republic nightclub’s roof collapsed.

Videos by Suggest

According to The Guardian, the roof collapse incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, Apr. 8, during Rubby Pérez’s concert at the popular nightclub Jet Set in Santo Domingo. The National Police Dominican Republic confirmed the news, stating that 18 people were killed while 121 others were taken to nearby hospitals for injuries.

“During the press conference, it was reported that so far, 121 transfers have been made to different hospital centers in the National District,” law enforcement officials revealed. “And unfortunately, it is confirmed that 18 people have died as a result of the collapse at the Jet Set entertainment center.”

“Authorities maintain inter-agency coordination and continue to work intensively in search, rescue, and healthcare,” the statement continues. “Ensuring transparency in the information provided to family members and citizens.”

BBC further reported that many more people are said to be injured in the nightclub roof collapse incident. Rescue workers were still attempting to free people from the rubble hours later.

Dominican Republic President, Luis Abinader, who was at the Jet Set nightclub during the search efforts, issued a statement.

“Since last night, we have been following this tragedy minute by minute to try to ensure that all the government’s emergency resources and institutions are available, as they have been,” he shared. “However, we still have a long way to go, and we have faith in God that we will rescue more people alive from these ruins.”

Former MLB Players Among Those Who Perished in Nightclub After Roof Collapse

As the search and rescue operations continue, it has been reported that former MLB players were among those who perished in the nightclub roof collapse.

Former Houston Astros pitcher Octavio Dotel was at the club when the roof collapsed and was recovered from the rubble alive. However, he died on the way to the hospital.

MLB insider Héctor Gómez confirmed the news, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel has passed away, after being rescued from the rubble at the Jet Set night club in the Dominican Republic due to the collapse of the roof.”

The Dominican Republic Ministry of Sports and Recreation further confirmed the news. “His legacy on and off the field leaves an indelible mark on national baseball history,” the ministry wrote. “Peace to his soul and strength to his family and loved ones.”

Dotel played 15 seasons in the MLB. He played for 13 major league teams and was dubbed the second-most for any player in history. He was 51 years old.

Another MLB player, Tony Blanco, also died in the nightclub. The Dominican Republic Ministry of Sports and Recreation confirmed his passing.

“We deeply regret the passing of former Major Leaguer, Tony Blanco,” the ministry stated. “His legacy will remain in the history of national baseball. We join in their grief his family, friends, and teammates, and raise our prayers for his eternal rest. Peace to his soul.”

Blanco played for one season in the MLB. He appeared in 56 games for the Washington Nationals. He was 44 years old.