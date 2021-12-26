Magic Erasers For Teeth Whitening, The Rise Of ’90s Pencil Thin Brows, And Other Outrageous TikTok Trends From 2021

While 2021 seemed to be a year of quarantines and standing still, Gen Z and TikTok trendsetters remained on the move. Even as many of us were stuck inside, we were able to watch the rise and fall of some fun (and strange) TikTok trends. Here’s a look back at some of the weirdest trends that found their way into the limelight during 2021.

Keep With The Times Or Be Labeled ‘Cheugy’

Cheugy has some serious grass-roots origins. It began with a handful of TikTok users, then quickly exploded into the mainstream. The word is used to describe anyone who is out-of-date or, conversely, trying too hard to remain relevant.

Among the many examples of cheuginess are skinny jeans, wooden signs for home decor, and “Girl-Boss Energy.” Click here to find out if you’re considered to be cheugy.

Using Magic Erasers To Whiten Teeth

Can-do energy can only take you so far and, at times, the DIY spirit can land you in trouble. One sparkling example of this is teeth whitening and dental care. In 2021, social media teeth whitening hacks dominated our feeds. Unfortunately, some of these teeth whitening tips involved housecleaning products and chemicals that should never be ingested.

If you want perfect pearly whites, you might want to read what you shouldn’t do in this article.

Thin Brows Are Back In Style

It’s true that some trends never die. But it wasn’t too long ago that Gen Z banished the thin eyebrow in favor of bigger, bolder brows. However, those thin eyebrows are already coming back into style based on speculation by Gen Z influencers. This may be good news for those who couldn’t recover from overplucking a decade ago. Click here to see why this controversial trend is making a comeback.

The Skort Revival

Almost as exciting as dresses with pockets, the mullet of the pants world is back! We’re talking about skorts. While millennials may have some varying thoughts on the matter, Gen Zer’s minds were completely blown when one TikTok influencer posted about “skirts that are shorts.” If you’re a skort veteran, this is one comment section you’ll definitely want to dive into.

Now that they’re back, you can finally look classy and hang upside down from the monkey bars all in the same outfit. Read more about the skort revival here!