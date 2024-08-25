Floyd Mayweather ‘Fires’ Referee in Middle of John Gotti III Rematch in Wild Video

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is widely considered the greatest boxer in the sport. His undefeated professional record backs that claim.

Floyd has earned millions throughout his professional career. However, he still participates in exhibition matchups from time to time. On August 24, Mayweather squared off with John Gotti III. But the match went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Floyd Mayweather told the ref, "You Dont Know Shit About Boxing." In 4k and then fired him 😭 #MayweatherGotti pic.twitter.com/otK4VPRQbc — 112 Fighting Sports (@112FIGHTNSPORTS) August 25, 2024

Mayweather Appears to Fire Referee Mid-Bout

During the bout, Mayweather had an apparent disagreement with a call that the referee made. So Floyd made the authoritative decision to fire him in the middle of the match.

“The legendary boxer was back in the ring Saturday night for an exhibition match against John Gotti III. The grandson of the notorious crime boss — in the Arena CDMX in Mexico City,” the New York Post wrote.

“In the second round, Gotti complained about a punch from Mayweather. And referee Hector Afu paused the fight to penalize Mayweather for an illegal punch to the back of Gotti’s head. Mayweather was outraged by the call, and even pushed Afu lightly with his right hand.

Mayweather then began motioning to Afu to get out of the ring, and appeared to say “move” and “shut up” while yelling at him and to people outside the ring.”

Floyd Gifted Iconic Trading Card

Los Angeles Lakers’ star forward LeBron James and the late Laker legend Kobe Bryant are two of the greatest basketball players of all time. Because the two players played in the same era, Kobe versus LeBron is considered the greatest NBA Finals matchup that fans never got to see.

Topps created a trading card of Kobe and LeBron for the 2008-09 season, the year that the two future Hall of Famers were supposed to meet in the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, LeBron and the Cavs lost to Dwight Howard and the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The card goes for $15,000 on eBay and was just gifted to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather by Wooter Apparel per Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. Mayweather says that he intends to have the card signed by LeBron According to Boardroom.