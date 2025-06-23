Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, have allegedly been forced to move their $48 million wedding in Venice due to “rising global tension.”

According to the Daily Mail, the Amazon boss’s wedding has caused Venice residents to take to the city’s streets in protest. As the tension continues to increase, Bezos has reportedly hired a team of former U.S. Marines to provide security for the three-day event.

Along with an increase in security, the event has been relocated from its original venue, the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, to an alternative location in the Arsenale area.

Local media outlet Il Gazzettino reported that the days leading up to the first day of the event, Jun. 26, would be “tension-filled.” The venue move was due to it being “easier to control” as large-scale protests are expected to take place.

The media outlet further pointed out that the “winds of war and rising global tensions between the U.S. and Iran” have also raised concerns for the wedding organizers. This is because an American airbase is 50 miles away in Aviano.

Protesters Call Out Jeff Bezos For Renting Venice For His Upcoming Wedding

Meanwhile, protesters unveiled a large banner in St. Mark’s Square to express their feelings about Jeff Bezos and his plans for a wedding in Venice.

“If you can read Venice for your wedding, then you can pay more taxes,” the banner reads.

Activists from the British group “Everyone Hates Elon” claimed responsibility for the banner. They stated it highlights the “environmental and social injustice” of Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding.

“Bezos encapsulates an economic and social model which is steering us towards collapse,” one activist stated.

“All too often now social injustice travels on an equal par with the climate,” they continued. “On one side, the arrogance of a few billionaires who have a lifestyle that devastates the planet, the other people who suffer daily from the environment crisis.”

Despite the protests, Simone Venturini, of the Venice tourism council, stated the city is honored to host Jeff Bezos’ wedding. Venturini said the city was chosen from destinations around the world for its “singular beauty and character.”

“The objections voiced by a few dozen professional protestors – driven solely by a desire for media attention – do not represent the spirit of Venice,” Venturini explained. “They reflect little more than social envy.”

Venturini also declared, “Vencie has always been – and remains – open, welcoming and respectful.”

Venturini then said the city is ready to “embrace” every visitor who honors the city’s heritage. “Each year, we host hundreds of events and celebrations, he added. “Many of which have an even greater impact on everyday life. Those who bring investment, create jobs, and bolster Venie’s global standing will always be welcome. We will continue to strive for a city that balances hospitality with the protection of its unique heritage.”