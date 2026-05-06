Ted Turner, Founder of CNN, Dead at 87

Ted Turner, a philanthropist and the founder of CNN, has passed away after experiencing complications from Lewy body dementia. He was 87 years old.

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Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 19, 1938, Turner launched his media empire after acquiring his father’s billboard business, Turner Outdoor Advertising, in 1963. He went on to purchase an Atlanta UHF station in 1970 and then launched the Turner Broadcasting System.

He founded CNN in 1980. A little more than a decade later, he was named Time Magazine’s Man of the Year for “influencing the dynamic of events and turning viewers in 150 countries into instant witnesses of history.”

In late 1996, Turner sold CNN and his other networks to Time Warner. Despite selling the network, he called CNN the “greatest achievement” of his life.

In a statement about Turner’s passing, Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, shared, “Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless, and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgment. He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN.”

“Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand,” Thompson further noted. “And we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world.”

Turner is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was married three times, with his last marriage, to actress Jane Fonda, lasting from 1991 to 2001.

Turner Was Diagnosed With Lewy Body Dementia Weeks After Turning 80

In September 2018, Turner revealed he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia just weeks after he celebrated his 80th birthday.

While appearing on CBS Sunday Morning, Turner opened up about the diagnosis.

“It’s a mild case of what people have as Alzheimer’s. It’s similar to that. But not nearly as bad. Alzheimer’s is fatal,” he said. “Thank goodness I don’t have that. But, I also have got, let’s – the one that’s – I can’t remember the name of it.”

He paused before stating, “Dementia. I can’t remember what my disease is.”

When asked what type of symptoms he had, Turner said, “Tired. Exhausted. That’s the main symptoms, and forgetfulness.”

In 2025, Turner was hospitalized with a mild case of pneumonia. He later recovered at a rehabilitation facility.