See Sam Smith’s Dress for the 2026 Met Gala

Sam Smith graced the 2026 Met Gala red carpet in an elegant black dress complete with some rather intense headgear. The stunning look was designed by none other than their fashion-forward partner, Christian Cowan.

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Indeed, the duo attended the 2026 Met Gala together, both in custom looks by Cowan himself. Smith and Cowan’s matching black ensembles were inspired by Erté, a pioneering illustrator and designer from the 1920s who merged art and fashion.

Christian Cowan and Sam Smith attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

A casual 230,000 crystals and beads adorned the “Latch” singer’s coat, meticulously hand-placed by a team of 45 artisans over 800 hours. Cowan’s 1920s-inspired tailoring, featuring a modest 25,000 hand-applied beads, complemented their partner’s look.

However, it was the peacocking that really tied Smith’s look together. The singer completed their ensemble with a custom headpiece by Christian Cowan and milliner Stephen Jones, along with some stunning Cartier jewelry.

Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Though Smith’s black, showgirl-inspired mermaid dress featured wing-like sleeves, the ensemble was anything but light. The garment weighed a staggering 52 pounds. “This is the heaviest thing I’ve ever worn in my life,” the 33-year-old told Vogue. “It’s a massive workout.”

Sam Smith Gave a Tease of Their Dress for the 2026 Met Gala Before Hitting the Red Carpet

Meanwhile, just before the Vogue red carpet live stream, Smith posted on Instagram to share a closer look at their couture. They included a quote from Erté: “Art is not a thing; it’s a way.”

This isn’t Smith and Cowan’s first Met Gala rodeo. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Met Gala, following romance rumors in 2023, according to Billboard. They returned to the famed steps again in 2025, with both years featuring coordinated looks by Cowan that nailed the theme. It seems the third time’s the charm for this stylish pair.