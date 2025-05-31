Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About Single Life After Booting Fiancé Jonathan Davino: ‘I’m Loving It’

Sydney Sweeney is swapping “I do” for Eat Pray Love vibes, thriving solo after her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Videos by Suggest

The 27-year-old actress has spoken out for the first time since ending her engagement to 41-year-old film producer Davino, which began in 2022.

In a new interview with The Times, a reporter dared to ask the Immaculate star if she was planning her wedding. “No,” she shot back.

When the reporter asked if the buxom blonde Euphoria actress was officially single, she answered with an emphatic “Yes.”

“I’m learning a lot about myself,” Sweeney added. “Spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it.”

Sweeney might be thriving in her single era now, but not too long ago, she was busy serenading the virtues of her ex.

“We’re in it together,” she gushed to Glamour magazine about Davino back in October. “And we want to see each other succeed.”

“I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard,” she added. “I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family.”

Sweeney shared thoughtful insights into the key to their (then) successful romance.

“You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man,” she lectured.

Sydney Sweeney’s Reportedly Focused on Her Career Over Romance

However, it seems Sweeney has chosen to focus on her career rather than long-term romance.

Sweeney is gearing up for a new season of Euphoria while taking on several exciting projects. The Emmy-nominated actress is set to star in a film adaptation of the bestselling novel The Housemaid. Additionally, she will portray real-life boxing legend Christy Martin and Hollywood icon Kim Novak in upcoming roles, showcasing her remarkable versatility.

She is also marketing a soap, boasting that it is made from her bathwater.

An alleged insider told PEOPLE recently that the actress is “in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago. This is what she wants to focus on right now.”

“She’s not ready to settle down,” the source insisted to the outlet. “[Davino and Sweeney] only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn’t split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.”