Khloé Kardashian Says She Was Once Drugged at a Popular Music Festival

Although she is known for appearing at various celebrity events throughout the year, Khloé Kardashian has refused to attend a major music festival again following a past incident.

Videos by Suggest

During the latest episode of her Khloé In Wonderland podcast, the reality TV star said she hasn’t gone to Coachella since she was allegedly drugged at the music festival years ago.

“I’ve gone once. It was many moons ago — I feel like 2016, or something like that,” she explained. “Wasn’t the best experience. I got drugged without me knowing, but I think everyone knew.”

Kardashian went on to recall attending a party during the event. The event’s attendees were drinking a “juice” that she assumed contained something.

However, Kardashian also stated that she didn’t think she was targeted. “I don’t think anyone, like, drugged me,” she pointed out. “I just think I was the dumb one and didn’t realize that everyone was on drugs, and I remember drinking this drink and just feeling really crazy. No one wants to feel like that and not know why they’re like that.”

She Then Recalled the Effects that the Drugs Had On Her

As she continued to share details about the alleged Coachella incident, Kardashian said once the drugs kicked in, she ended up getting locked inside a bathroom “for hours.”

She didn’t think she was under any influence.

“I just didn’t realize what was happening until after it happened,” the reality TV star said. “Like, that I was on drugs and everyone was yelling at me because I wouldn’t get out of the bathroom. But I got scared. I was in my head. I was so scared, so my experience was not good.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Kardashian touched on her 2007 DUI arrest. She was 22 years old at the time. The incident was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I didn’t know I was going to go to jail because of that, ’cause it was my very first offense,” she said. “Yes, I knew I was in trouble, and I was like, ‘I just can’t have my mom find out.’ But I had no idea that arrest would lead to me going to jail.”

Kardashian was sentenced to a weekend in jail for the offense.

“I was in a holding cell with 23 other women who were all prostitutes, besides me,” she noted. Kardashian joked she was in a “very short dress” and “looked questionable.”