Orlando Bloom Desperately Tried to Keep Katy Perry Relationship Intact Before Breakup, Report Claims

Following the news that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have parted ways after nearly a decade of dating, more details about the ex-couple’s breakup have been revealed.

Videos by Suggest

Sources close to the former couple told British gossip columnist Rob Shuter that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was devoted to keeping the relationship together.

The insiders claimed Orlando Bloom was “begging” Katy Perry to give their relationship another chance for the sake of their daughter, Daisy.

“They’ve hit a rough patch, and everyone around them knows it,” one source said. “But Orlando isn’t ready to walk away – especially not from Daisy’s future.”

Previous reports revealed that tension between the exes intensified after Perry’s Blue Origin space flight. Bloom allegedly felt like the situation was “cringeworthy” and “reckless.” An insider said his opinions led to an “explosive fight,” which left the relationship in tatters.

One of the sources told Shuter that Bloom and Perry are planning to have a “make-or-break” conversation during the upcoming Jul. 4 weekend. “That trip was supposed to be romantic,” they shared, referring to the now-exes’ vacation. “Now it’s just awkward.

Orlando Bloom ‘Made It Clear’ the Fight To Stay With Katy Perry Is For Their Daughter

Despite the relationship struggles with Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry is continuing to focus on parenting their daughter. The “Firework” hitmaker was recently spotted with Daisy at Luna Park in Sydney, Australia.

“They’re both alphas with careers in orbit,” the insider said about Perry and Bloom. “But Orlando’s made it clear – this fight is for Daisy. He’s asking Katy to try again. Not for show. For family.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together for nearly nine years. They were first romantically linked in 2016 but ended their relationship in 2017. They later reunited and got engaged in 2019. Their daughter, Daisy, was born in 2020.