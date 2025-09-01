Oregon Man Punched His 20-Month-Old Son In Stomach, Causing Small Intestine Perforation

An Oregon man, Joseph Washington, will spend a decade behind bars for the brutal punches he delivered to his 20-month-old toddler son, who suffered a perforation to the small intestine as a result.

According to a Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office release, Washington was sentenced to ten years in prison on August 28. A jury previously found him guilty of first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mistreatment in connection with the injury he caused to his son back in April 2024.

“The Defendant’s violence nearly killed this child,” Deputy District Attorney Mihnea Moga said. “Despite his attempts to ignore the child’s symptoms and persuading the mother to have the child go to sleep that night, her decision to take him to the hospital saved his life. The verdict in this case represents accountability for his gruesome behavior.”

“Protecting children is what the community is tasked with, and I am thankful to the jury for reaching the proper conclusion and holding the defendant accountable in this case.”

‘Upset’ Father Punches Toddler

The incident occurred back on April 4, 2024. At the time, Joseph Washington was watching his son with his girlfriend at his Southeast Portland home. He was no longer in a relationship with the child’s mother. However, he would watch him whenever she had to go to work.

At one moment, however, Washington contacted the boy’s mother, saying that he was “throwing up significantly.” Despite the mother’s insistence on taking the toddler to the hospital, Washington took the child to her instead. When she saw the state her son was in, she rushed him to a local hospital.

After arriving, the 20-month-old underwent emergency surgery. It was discovered, shockingly, that he had suffered a small intestine perforation. This caused fluid and air to leak into the child’s abdomen. Medical experts determined that the injury had been caused by blunt force trauma, as a result of child physical abuse.

Washington’s girlfriend revealed to investigators that the boy’s father got “upset” after the toddler was “bothering him.” Annoyed by his own son, Washington punched him twice, causing the traumatic injury.

Prosecutors revealed in court that Washington has previous convictions throughout several counties. These include strangulation constituting domestic violence, sex trafficking of children, second-degree assault, and second-degree kidnapping.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.