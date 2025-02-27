fire-captain-found-dead-following-suspected-domestic-violence-incident

A SoCal fire captain was discovered dead in a suspected domestic violence incident earlier this month.

According to a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, Rebecca Marodi, 49, a captain with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), was discovered at her Ramona residence with multiple stab wounds on the night of Feb. 17.

Sheriff deputies responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon. After multiple attempts to save her life, Marodi was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit has assumed responsibility for the investigation,” the statement further reads. “Homicide detectives are actively working to contact persons of interest, identify a suspect, and locate and apprehend them as quickly as possible.”

“Currently, the motivation and circumstances surrounding the homicide remain unclear,” the sheriff’s department then added. “And detectives are diligently gathering more information to establish the facts of the case.”

The Fire Captain Began Her Career as a Volunteer Firefighter in the Early ’90s

Riverside County Fire Department and Cal Fire revealed in a statement that Marodi began her career as a volunteer firefighter in 1993. She became a fire captain in 2022.

“Throughout her career, she held assignments at the Emergency Command Center (ECC),” the statement further reads. “In Perris, Home Gardens Fire Station 13, Indian Wells Fire Station 55, Menifee Fire Station 69, North Rancho Mirage Fire Station 69, Temecula Battalion 15 relief, and French Valley Fire Station 83.”

The statement also noted that Marodi was “deeply involved in Peer Support and Hazmat. “[She was] always prioritizing the well-being of her colleagues. Her legacy of mentorship, service, and dedication will be felt for years to come.”

Cal Fire crews honored Marodi with a procession from her home to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office.