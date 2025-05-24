‘Harry Potter’ Actor Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

A “Harry Potter” actor shared on Friday that he was rushed to the hospital after losing the ability to breathe, which led to emergency surgery.

However, Stanislav Yanevski, who played Quidditch star Viktor Krum in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, is on the mend.

“I was taken into surgery and the photo was taken right after I had come out of the surgical room,” the actor shared on Instagram alongside a selfie of him with a bandaged nose, lying in a hospital bed.

“As always, and those who know me closer, I went through this in silence. I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody,” Yanevski continued. “I’ve always been this way. I fight through struggles in quiet. Of course, I had support from the few I had told and my family, for which I’m very thankful.”

Yanevski didn’t detail his offcial diagnosis.

Yanevski opposite Emma Watson in 2005’s ‘Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire.'(Photo by Murray Close/ Getty Images)

However, he assured Harry Potter fans that he was much better following the procedure.

“I will be able to breathe freely, experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months,” Yanevski added. “I will be able to sleep without struggles, recover properly with peaceful sleep and be at my full powers very soon.”

The ‘Harry Potter’ Alum Shared He’s Pausing Acting Work Until He Can ‘Talk Properly Again’

That said, it might be a while before he’s ready to perform again. The actor mentioned pausing doing videos for fans on the popular Cameo app.

“I still have a few pieces planted in my nose, so I’m not able to talk freely, so please have some patience with Cameo. I stopped it, so I’m not available for bookings until I can talk properly again,” he explained.

Since starring in the fourth “Harry Potter” film, Yanevski has become something of a fitness influencer. He frequently posts clips from his workouts on his social media.

The actor credits his fitness routine and healthy living for a speedy recovery.

“I had a checkup with my doctor today. He said that I’m recovering really well and was actually quite surprised with my progress. I guess all the healthy diets, training and self self-control, and belief help in such cases,” he wrote.

Yanevski briefly reprised his role as Viktor Krum with a cameo in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. He went on to star in Hostel: Part II. Per IMDb, His last acting role was in the action flick Last Man Down in 2021.