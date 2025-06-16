One Pilot Dead, 31 Injured After Two Separate Hot Air Balloon Accidents In Turkey

Two separate hot air balloon accidents occurred in Turkey on the morning of Sunday, June 15, killing one pilot and injuring 31 tourists. The Associated Press reported that an air balloon crashed in central Turkey, leaving the pilot dead and injuring 19 Indonesians. Then, the same morning, another hot air balloon accident left 12 people from India injured, per Turkiye Today.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the air balloon carrying Indonesians was affected by a sudden change in wind. The balloon was attempting to land near the village of Gozlukuyu in Aksaray province. That’s when the pilot fell out of the basket, his feet tangling in the rope.

“Unfortunately, our pilot got stuck under the basket and died,” said Aksaray Governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoglu. He also mentioned that the rest of the injured tourists were transferred to a local hospital.

PEOPLE obtained video footage that captured the shocking moment when the balloon deflated. It reported that the basket fell on its side while emergency responders looked for the injured passengers.

Since the deadly air balloon accident, the authorities have launched an investigation. Meanwhile, a separate air balloon accident occurred in the same country. Another hot air balloon took flight from Ihlara Valley carrying Indian tourists.

This flying vehicle made a hard landing near Belisırma village in the Guzelyurt district. First responders swiftly took the 12 injured tourists with minor injuries to nearby hospitals.

What are the chances of both of these accidents happening around the same time? Well, both took off from Ilhara Valley, and officials blamed the cause of the accidents on strong winds. They were both in a difficult flight area, so it’s not surprising that more than one accident occurred.

Luckily, hot air balloon accidents are quite rare. According to Penny & Associates, dating back to 1964, the National Transportation Safety Board has only recorded 775 of these accidents in the US. This report was from 2022, so the number has likely risen.

Still, it’s best to check for strong winds if you’re ever considering partaking in a hot air balloon excursion.