Tragic Moment A Dangling Man Falls To His Death From Burning Hot Air Balloon

A 40-year-old man, only identified as Luicio N., was to take a normal hot air balloon flight when suddenly, the balloon’s basket caught fire before takeoff. Left by himself on the balloon, the man was seen suspended from a rope attached to the balloon. Eventually, he fell to his death.

According to Riviera Maya News, the incident took place on Sunday, May 12, at around 8 a.m. in Zacatecas, Mexico. At the time, the First Balloon Festival was taking place. The man, alongside two other individuals, was to fly in the aforementioned balloon as part of the event.

However, before taking off, the balloon’s basket caught fire and broke free of its tether. Luicio, heroically, managed to help the other two people out of the balloon’ basket. Unfortunately, the man became entangled in a rope and was lifted by the hot air balloon.

Video footage shared online shows Luicio N. hanging from a rope, reportedly entangled, holding on to his life. The balloon’s basket is visibly engulfed in flames in a cloudy but otherwise blue, sunny day. However, the footage then cuts to the exact moment in which Luicio tragically falls to his death.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and were able to retrieve Luicio’s body.

Reactions

Many users online reacted to the shocking footage by praising Luicio’s act of selflessness, choosing to save others instead of himself.

“What an amazing hero, act of selflessness … thoughts and prayers,” one user wrote. Another one commented, “His brave act, caught on video, is a reminder of selfless courage even in the face of death.”

Rodrigo Reyes Mugüerza, Zacatecas’ Secretary General, addressed the incident on Facebook.

“I regret to inform you that during the First Balloon Festival, part of the Enrique Estrada 2025 Fair organized by the city council of this municipality, a person lost their life after an unfortunate incident while aboard a hot air balloon,” he wrote.

“We have asked the State Attorney General’s Office to conduct the corresponding investigations to clarify the facts and determine responsibility. We urge all municipal authorities to strengthen their verification mechanisms to avoid these types of risks during their activities and festivities.”