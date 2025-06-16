Bridge Collapse At India Tourist Destination Kills 2, Injures 32

At least two people have died since a bridge collapsed at a tourist destination in India on June 15. The devastating incident also injured 32 other people, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the Maharashtra state, per CBS News.

At Least 2 Dead, 32 Injured, After Tourist Bridge Collapses In India

Fadnavis revealed in a social media post how “deeply saddened” he was to learn of this tragedy. “Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic incident of a bridge collapse over the Indrayani River near Talegaon, Indori in Pune district,” he wrote.

“As per information received till now, 2 persons have lost their lives. My deepest condolences to their families. We share their grief in this difficult time. We stand with the bereaved families.”

Fadnavis also confirmed that rescue operations were happening “with full speed and efforts.” They have so far rescued six people who are now in critical condition in hospitals.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi “expressed deep grief” over the bridge collapse. This was during a phone conversation with Fadnavis after he promised to provide the necessary resources to the Maharashtra state government.

Due to heavy rains in the Kundamala area of the Pune district over the past few days, infrastructure was likely to be damaged. Although it wasn’t raining when the bridge collapsed, according to Press Trust of India.

Residents Knew “Overcrowded” Bridge Would Collapse Any Day

Unfortunately, this 30-year-old bridge was thought to have collapsed one day, according to locals via NDTV. “We knew the bridge was going to fall,” said local Ganesh who had lived in the village his entire life. “So many people came here, but no one heard us.”

Pune Bridge was a footbridge only meant for pedestrians. Despite that, it turned into an unofficial tourist destination, becoming too overcrowded, especially on weekends. Every Saturday and Sunday, an influx of 2,000 to 4,000 visitors would arrive.

“Yesterday alone, 4,000 to 5,000 people came,” said Srushti Bhegade, a graduate who depended on the bridge to commute to classes and work. “Nearly 70-80 people were standing on the same metal part when it gave way.”

This bridge destruction has disrupted the everyday life of people who used this bridge. It was connected to at least six to seven different villages. “This was the only road we had,” Ganesh added. “Now, even for emergencies or delivering milk, we’ll have to travel 15-20 km more.”