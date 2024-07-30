Swimmer Ryan Murphy Learns His Baby’s Gender at Paris Olympics After Winning Medal

Pro swimmer Ryan Murphy learned his baby’s gender just after winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics.

In an adorable public announcement, Murphy’s wife, Bridget Konttinen, held up a sign revealing the gender as he was celebrating finishing third in the 100-meter backstroke race.

“I was walking back around and Bridget was holding up a sign and it said — ‘Ryan, it’s a girl,'” Murphy recalled. “That was the first time I heard the gender.”

Team USA and USA Swimming shared a photo of Konttinen holding the sign with her loved ones. USA Swimming captioned the photo: “Step 1: Win an Olympic medal.

Step 2: Find out you’re going to be a girl dad 🥹🎀”

Under the post, many fans shared their love and support.

“That explains his big smile and laughing during victory lap. Congratulations to the Murphy family!” one person wrote.

Another added, “CONGRATULATIONS MOM & DAD!!! So happy for the entire family and this is one of the best gender reveals ever!!! What an amazing win for them all!!!👏👏👏👏👏👏👏💕💝💕”

Pro Swimmer Ryan Murphy Learns His Baby’s Sex After Winning Olympic Medal

Murphy and his wife felt almost certain they were having a boy.

“We both — we honestly both thought it was going to be a boy,” Murphy said. “And everyone — like everyone — we were talking to, they thought it was going to be a boy.”

However, as it turns out, the couple will be bringing a girl into the world. In fact, Murphy is already planning his daughter’s future friendship with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa Lawrence’s future daughter.

“I hope our daughters can be friends,” he gushed.

Murphy married Konttinen, his college sweetheart, in September of 2023. Previously, he’s credited her support for the success of his athletic career.

“I think she’s someone who definitely gets me just motivated about life,” Murphy told PEOPLE. “She’s super optimistic, and I think that’s just been really helpful for me in terms of my approach to the sport.”

Now, the two are welcoming a baby girl into the world.