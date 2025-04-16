‘Several Reports of Missing Children’ in Seaside Area, Police Say

Local law enforcement in a seaside community has alerted residents and visitors about several reported missing children incidents.

Videos by Suggest

Officials with the Fylde Police Department in the UK’s Lancashire Constabulary took to Facebook over the weekend to reveal that there are multiple children reported missing in the area.

“The beach is a very dangerous place for unsupervised children,” the police stated. “And it is disappointing to see that youngsters are still regularly permitted to approach the water unsupervised. This could prove fatal, even to those who are competent swimmers. You are also risking the lives of the coastguards who would be deployed in a rescue situation.”

The officials shared that there were several reports of missing children within two days. “These incidents are completely avoidable and have a detrimental impact to the service we offer,” they stated. “As when police officers are looking for lost children, we are unable to deal with or prevent crime.”

Law Enforcement Offers ‘Basic Tips’ To Avoid Missing Children Incidents

To prevent more incidents of missing children, the Fylde Police Department shared some helpful tips.

The law enforcement officials stressed the importance of not leaving any children unsupervised, especially near the water. They also pointed out that children need to be reminded of the basic principles of “stranger danger” and who they should approach if they need assistance.

It was also advised that parents and caregivers take photos of children at the start of the day to ensure they have a clear image of what the children look like if they go missing.

Parents and caregivers were also advised to consider attaching a wristband with a contact number to each child. However, it’s noted that the wristbands should not have the child’s name on them.

Parents and caregivers are advised to discuss a meeting point if a child gets lost.