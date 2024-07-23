Olympic Diver Tom Daley Shows Off Cardboard Beds in Athletes’ Dorms in Paris

As athletes descend on Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, Team Great Britain diver Tom Daley is showing off the interesting accommodations that the Paris Olympic Village offers.

In a TikTok post on Monday, July 22, Daley showed off what he described as the “anti-sex” cardboard bed in his room.

Rumors have been going around that the beds are unable to withstand any type of sexual activity, making them apparently perfect for the Paris Olympic Village. These beds were previously used during the 2020 Olympics in Tokoyo.

“This is cardboard,” Tom Daley stated when showing off the Paris Olympic Village beds. “As you can see, it’s like a box.”

Daley went on to show off the very thin mattress and mattress topper on a cardboard bed’s base.“Then, we get our own Paris ’24 [comforter],” he continued.



Tom Daley proceeded to show how “sturdy” the Paris Olympic Village beds are by jumping up and down. “As you can see, they’re pretty study,” he pointed out while on all fours.

Daley isn’t the only athlete showing off the beds at the Paris Olympic Village. Irish gymnast, Rhy McClenaghan also tested out the “anti-sex” cardboard bed theory by flipping, stomping, and slamming his body into his bed.

“Nope, they pass the test,” the Team Ireland athlete further declared. “It’s fake! Fake news!”

Athletes Compain The ’Anti-Sex’ Beds in the Paris Olympic Village Leave Them ‘Stiff’

While Rhy McClenaghan and Tom Doley test out the cardboard beds for stability, other Olympic athletes are complaining that the “anti-sex” furniture in the Paris Village are leaving them “stiff.”

Australian water polo player Tilly Kearns recently shared, “This is how night one went on the cardboard beds. It’s actually rock solid. You can flip them over apparently to a softer side but this was the softer side!”

Her roommate then stated, “My back is about to fall off”.

Thankfully, Team Australia’s water polo manager brought in bed toppers for the team members.

While showing off her bed toppers, comments came pouring in from around the world about the beds. “In the name of France, very sincerely apologies about those OG organization,” one person wrote. “This is outrageous.”

Another person noted, “All that money Paris is pouring into Reno’s, they can’t give you a decent bed?”

A person who appears to live nearby further wrote, “Considering filling my car with mattress toppers and pillows and hanging around the edge of the village selling them on the black market.”